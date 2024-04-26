Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Declines By 53.4%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the March 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Volkswagen Trading Down 0.9 %
Volkswagen stock opened at 12.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.28. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of 10.37 and a 12-month high of 14.30.
Volkswagen Company Profile
