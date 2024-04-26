Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Declines By 53.4%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the March 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen Trading Down 0.9 %

Volkswagen stock opened at 12.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.28. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of 10.37 and a 12-month high of 14.30.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

