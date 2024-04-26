Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $116.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $119.69.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

