Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGEB. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,061,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of BATS IGEB opened at $43.48 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

