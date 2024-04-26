Signaturefd LLC Buys 875 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 119.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $164.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.25. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Insulet’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

