Signaturefd LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 9.8 %

FCNCA stock opened at $1,800.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $945.32 and a 1-year high of $1,810.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,572.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,475.21.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 179.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,768.63.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

