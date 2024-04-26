SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stake Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 419,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after buying an additional 56,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,220.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.