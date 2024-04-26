SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stake Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 419,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after buying an additional 56,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,220.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.78.
SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
