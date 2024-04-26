Stephen Jeffrey Garchik Purchases 12,000 Shares of authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,163,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,207.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stephen Jeffrey Garchik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 10,500 shares of authID stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $80,745.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 2,500 shares of authID stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $22,750.00.

authID Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUID opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. authID Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $13.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

authID Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUID. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of authID by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of authID by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in authID in the 4th quarter worth $1,232,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

