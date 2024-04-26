Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $19.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TALO has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.19.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TALO

Talos Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TALO opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.01. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $384.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 468,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 793,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 155,215 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,538,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329,275 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.