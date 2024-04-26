Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $85.00 at TD Cowen

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 450,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 108,560 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

