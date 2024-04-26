StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

