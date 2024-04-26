StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.88.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.