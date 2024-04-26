Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Eagle Bancorp worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 285,790 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 28,384 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 147,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 10.3 %

EGBN opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $597.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

