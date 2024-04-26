Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 47,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 214.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 50.8% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 23,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at $334,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HY opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HY. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.