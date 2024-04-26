Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,558 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,726,000 after buying an additional 116,504 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $132,326,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after buying an additional 2,486,439 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,603,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after buying an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,747,000 after buying an additional 527,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNO opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNO. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.80.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

