Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,898,000 after acquiring an additional 53,506 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after acquiring an additional 322,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $83.15.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

