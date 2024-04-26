Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 471 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $204,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $54.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRNO

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.