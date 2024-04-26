Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock worth $750,893,396. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

