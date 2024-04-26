Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teradata were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 616.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 617,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 531,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,451,000 after buying an additional 496,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after buying an additional 451,816 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 329,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 40.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 319,855 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Teradata Price Performance

TDC opened at $37.63 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.