Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TKO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

