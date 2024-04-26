Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,056 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 179,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 118,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

