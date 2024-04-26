Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 208,900 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in KE by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 986,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 149,570 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of KE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 447,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of KE by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 269,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90,258 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of KE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. HSBC cut their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

BEKE opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

