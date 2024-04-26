Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 166,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 75,729 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 121,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 670,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

