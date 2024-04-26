Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TAK opened at $13.07 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

