Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 772,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,294,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

