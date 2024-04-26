Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $826,000 Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Global Medical REIT worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 11.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Global Medical REIT Stock Performance
GMRE opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $530.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.12.
Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 365.22%.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
