Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,976 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Phreesia worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after acquiring an additional 624,456 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 36.1% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 471,391 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $6,514,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 72.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 478,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 201,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $3,242,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHR opened at $20.47 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $46,382.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 754,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $125,518.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 141,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $46,382.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 754,903 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

