Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $720,000 Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,134,000 after purchasing an additional 705,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International by 79.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 734,518 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,253,000 after purchasing an additional 95,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,202,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,930,000 after purchasing an additional 256,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at about $30,757,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OII. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of OII opened at $24.55 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

