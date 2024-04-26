Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHT opened at $34.18 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $472.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.87%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

