Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) CEO James H. Ballengee Purchases 47,500 Shares

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) CEO James H. Ballengee bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,938.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vivakor Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVK opened at $1.30 on Friday. Vivakor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

