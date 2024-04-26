Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.75, but opened at $24.50. Wabash National shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 117,582 shares traded.

The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,491,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 407,518 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 303,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 133,349 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

