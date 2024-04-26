Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 2.9 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $256.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

