Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 55.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 42.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,630,647.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,544 shares of company stock worth $27,733,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MORN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $287.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.89. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

