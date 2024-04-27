Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $130.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Get Amphenol alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $121.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amphenol by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,899,059,000 after buying an additional 8,340,759 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Amphenol by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,987,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,138,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,250,181,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Amphenol by 6,323.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 978,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 962,902 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.