Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on T. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.45.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.12 and a 1 year high of C$28.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.39.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.62%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

