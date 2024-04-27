Analysts Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.56.

Shares of OR opened at C$21.93 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$15.42 and a 52-week high of C$24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.47. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director David Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$157,912.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,088. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

