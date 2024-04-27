Barnaby Kent Buys 9,656 Shares of Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) Stock

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) insider Barnaby Kent purchased 9,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £25,009.04 ($30,890.61).

Barnaby Kent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Barnaby Kent purchased 9,363 shares of Journeo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.21 ($30,878.47).

Journeo Price Performance

Shares of Journeo stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.25) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £43.32 million, a PE ratio of 1,461.11 and a beta of 0.08. Journeo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 298.44 ($3.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 259.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 252.99.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates through Fleet Systems, Infotec, MultiQ, and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

