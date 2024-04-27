Boeing (NYSE:BA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $160.61 and last traded at $161.66, with a volume of 3521363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.33.
Several other analysts have also commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing
Boeing Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.12, a PEG ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.46.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
