California Public Employees Retirement System Has $43.21 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,558 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $43,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $55,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 44.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 248.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

