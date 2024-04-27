Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,232 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207,623 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 84,888 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

