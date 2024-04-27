Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,265 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 65.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

