Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases £13,585 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £13,585 ($16,779.89).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,175.89).

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,028.66).

On Friday, February 9th, Michael Tobin purchased 4,490 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,551.50 ($13,032.98).

Audioboom Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LON BOOM opened at GBX 235 ($2.90) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £38.49 million, a P/E ratio of -405.17 and a beta of 1.22. Audioboom Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 378 ($4.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 236.69.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

