Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 38,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $50.11.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

