Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,575 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 221,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AtriCure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AtriCure by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 56,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in AtriCure by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,116 shares of company stock worth $468,797. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.38.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.
