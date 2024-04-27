Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. Masco has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $122,144,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $78,181,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after acquiring an additional 711,988 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 1,307.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after acquiring an additional 638,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 443.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 502,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after purchasing an additional 409,767 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

