NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of NVR worth $42,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NVR Stock Down 1.0 %

NVR opened at $7,647.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7,741.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,976.75. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $99.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.