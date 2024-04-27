QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $5.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. QuantumScape traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 4395625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

QS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $226,329.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,776.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 67.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 10.6% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 4.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

