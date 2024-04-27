Raymond James Comments on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05).

IVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.94.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$20.36 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$9.89 and a 52 week high of C$20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.71.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Mines

In related news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. Also, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. 50.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

