Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,840,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 61.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,395,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,400,000 after purchasing an additional 911,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 10.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,792,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,328,000 after purchasing an additional 164,517 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 83.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 325,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 148,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,088,000 after purchasing an additional 135,664 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

