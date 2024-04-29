Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Natural Health Trends Stock Performance
Shares of NHTC stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 million, a PE ratio of 131.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
