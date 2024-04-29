Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.89. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.