Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,343,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 7,041,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Stock Performance
Zhaojin Mining Industry stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $1.47.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
